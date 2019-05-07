Gallery: Falken Tire Dealer Meeting 2019

Between excursions to Monaco, wine tastings, culinary tours and adventures in the French Riviera, Falken Tire’s top tire dealers were treated to a week of luxury as they learned about what the flagship brand of Sumitomo Rubber North America (SRNA) has in store for 2019.
Falken treated its top dealers and distributors to a week’s stay in the south of France at the Chateau St. Martin, nestled in the hills between Nice and Cannes. Day trips to Antibes for an absinthe tasting and Nice for art and wine tours filled the days as industry veterans enjoyed each other’s company talking shop with Falken leadership.
Take a look at the photos below to peek inside the week-long trip and dealer meeting.