Gallery: Falken Tire Dealer Meeting 2019

Between excursions to Monaco, wine tastings, culinary tours and adventures in the French Riviera, Falken Tire’s top tire dealers were treated to a week of luxury as they learned about what the flagship brand of Sumitomo Rubber North America (SRNA) has in store for 2019.



Falken treated its top dealers and distributors to a week’s stay in the south of France at the Chateau St. Martin, nestled in the hills between Nice and Cannes. Day trips to Antibes for an absinthe tasting and Nice for art and wine tours filled the days as industry veterans enjoyed each other’s company talking shop with Falken leadership.

Take a look at the photos below to peek inside the week-long trip and dealer meeting.

Richard Smallwood, president of Sumitomo Rubber North America, thanks Falken Tire dealers and distributors for their business during a dinner at the Chateau St. Martin in Vance, France.

The exterior of Chateau St. Martin, in Vance, France, where Falken hosted its top distributors and dealers.

Falken leadership and trip attendees during one of the trip’s activities: an morning painting in the garden of Chateau St. Martin in Vance, France.

Falken Tire treated its top customers to a gala dinner with lyrical dancing in Cap Ferrat, France.

Rick Brennan, vice president of strategic planning, updates tire dealers and distributors on Falken’s plans for 2019.

During the trip, guests had the opportunity to take a day-long tour of Monaco. Stops on the tour included the Prince of Monaco’s Palace, Oceanographic Museum of Monaco and the Monte Carlo.

Sumitomo Rubber North America President Richard Smallwood talks with guests before a wine tasting in the Chateau de San Martin’s wine cave.