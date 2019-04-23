Falken Tires Starts Commercial Tire Academy for Dealers

Falken Tires has created its own dealer training program called Falken Commercial Tire Academy.

The initial training session – held at Falken’s Southern California headquarters in Rancho Cucamonga – ran in mid-April and allowed Falken’s commercial tire dealers to learn more about the brand’s products and encouraged the exchange of information and customer feedback related to the commercial truck and bus market segment.

The Commercial Tire Academy is a spinoff of Falken’s consumer tire-oriented Falken Academy, which launched at the beginning of 2018.

The day-and-a-half-long seminar-style training program was provided by Falken Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), offering information on product, quality assurance, sales and marketing. For the training session, Falken partnered with Mike Beckett of MD Alignment, who delivered a hands-on alignment exercise to all participants.

Topics discussed ran from the basics, such as proper tire applications and commercial tire maintenance, to more customized discussions, such as correcting irregular wear. Additionally, Falken SMEs addressed best sales practices, provided feature and benefit analyses on specific Falken tire offerings and detailed the brand’s customer support long after the tire purchase.

“From a product planning perspective, the feedback we were able to capture this past week during the Falken Academy has been invaluable,” said Raul Garcia, product planning manager for commercial truck and bus tires. “I look forward to applying those inputs to enhance upcoming development efforts.”