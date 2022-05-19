Gaither Tool Introduces Its Next-Generation Bead Bazooka

Gaither Tool says it has upgraded its bead seaters with the introduction of the second-generation Bead Bazookas. Gaither says the “Gen2 Bead Bazookas” present a newly issued US Patent which protects the latest unique upgrades.

According to Gaither, this bead seater is capable of working with an extensive range of tire sizes and types ranging from motorcycles all the way through to light agricultural vehicles. With that, Gaither says it offers twice the power and is equipped with significantly upgraded trigger-operated rapid air release (RAR) valve technology compared to the original models.

Also, the company says varying sizes of Gaither’s second-generation Bead Bazookas are smaller than the originals (from 6, 9, and 12 liters to 3, 6, and 10 liters) because the larger opening on the barrel and valve from 1.5 inches to 2 inches further increases the overall power even though the tanks are now smaller.