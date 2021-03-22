Gaither Tool Releases New Generation of Bead Bazooka

Gaither Tool Co. has introduced its second-generation Bead Bazooka range, including three completely revamped new models: Bazooka 3L2, Bazooka 6L2 and Bazooka 10L2.

Click Here to Read More

All three new models are nearly half the size but with twice the power of the original range, the company says.

The new models include the following upgrades, according to Gaither Tool:

A new, three-way control cluster for the intake valve, pressure gauge and safety pop-off valve on the top of the tank gives further ease of use and provides room for the new 2-in. release valve. The amount of holes drilled into the tank has been reduced for improved structural integrity and longevity.

The Rapid Air Release (RAR) valve has been completely redesigned and patented with a new 2-in. version that pressure releases twice as quickly as the previous 1.5-in. valve. It is completely serviceable and can be easily removed for cleaning, and provides a convenient opening for regular tank inspections.

A recoil-reducing barrel that narrows in shape towards the tip accelerates existing air when moving through the exhaust slot to increase bead seating power and reduce recoil.

The barrel never comes into contact with the tire or wheel assembly. Keeping it apart from the bead gap increases peak performance by allowing the air to flow more freely.

An anti-corrosion interior tank coating guarantees extra power.

The Bead Bazooka BB3L2 is suitable for ATV, motorcycle, car and light commercial tires, and the BB6L2 covers motorcycle, car and light truck and heavy commercial tires. The BB10L2 can be used on car, light truck, heavy commercial and light agricultural tires.