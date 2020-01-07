Continental Shows Off New Technology at CES 2020

Continental set out to demonstrate the role the technology company is playing in the development of safe, convenient and efficient solutions in the mobility ecosystem during a Monday press conference at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

One of the technologies it showcased was the “transparent hood” function, which displays the area beneath the hood enabling the driver to see terrain and obstacles that would otherwise not be visible. The transparent hood is based on Continental’s Surround View system, which consists of four satellite cameras and an electronic control unit.

An intelligent image processing algorithm reconstructs the image below the vehicle and inserts this image exactly into the view displayed to the driver, according to the company. Continental received the CES 2020 Innovation Award for this technology.

The company is working with partners to integrate ultra-wideband (UWB) technology into future vehicles to make keyless vehicle operation more secure and convenient.

When integrated into smartphones, UWB technology can enable new functions, such as secure passive entry or parking vehicles remotely. UWB will complement the existing short-distance radio standards in keyless vehicle access, Continental says. UWB makes keyless vehicle access more secure by preventing unauthorized access via relay (man-in-the-middle) attacks. In this theft strategy, the radio signal of the vehicle key is extended by radio technology in order to make the vehicle appear to be in close proximity to the driver. But the driver’s location is pinpointed almost to the centimeter using UWB communication. This information is used to control access.

Introduced in 2019, the 3-D Lightfield technology that powers the Natural 3-D Centerstack display enables all passengers in the vehicle to see a 3-D experience without special glasses or head tracker cameras. Continental demonstrated the next generation of the Natural 3-D Centerstack display, bringing the technology to the center of the cockpit as a key element of human-machine interaction for the first time. The Natural 3-D Centerstack display also offers drivers and passengers a touch function.

Continental and its partner, Leia, are also integrating the technology into the center console display and for the first time in 4K resolution. In addition, the display board can be operated by touch and provides haptic feedback, which further increases convenience and operating safety.