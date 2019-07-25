Continental Building New Motorcycle Tire Factory in Thailand

Plant manager Meuangsong Nattorn (6.f.l.), next right to him Harald Bornmann (Head of Supply Chain Management, Continental) and Edwin Goudswaard (Head of Manufacturing, Continental 5.f.r.) together with the Continental team at the groundbreaking on July 10 in Rayong.

Continental is investing around 26 million euros (approx. $29 million) in a new motorcycle tire manufacturing factory in Rayong, Thailand.



The company laid the cornerstone for the new facility earlier this month. When the plant comes on stream in 2021, production will initially focus on radial tires, followed at a later stage by bias-ply/cross-ply models. In all, the factory will create approximately 100 new jobs.

The new plant is being built in the immediate vicinity of the passenger car tire factory which Continental opened in March of this year. The ongoing dynamic demand for Continental motorcycle tires in Europe, the USA and the growth markets of Asia and South America is driving this significant expansion in production capacity, Continental says.