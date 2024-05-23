 How to select compatible TPMS sensors and tools

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
TPMS

How to select compatible TPMS sensors and tools

Programmable sensors are a fantastic option for simplifying TPMS service and programming tools don’t have to be complicated.

Avatar
By Yanick Leduc
Published:
Cracking-the-Code-TPMS-Yanick-1400

Ever since Schrader introduced the first single SKU programmable sensor in 2012, there has been an explosion of sensor manufacturers offering various branded or white-label single SKU programmable sensors. The reason is simple: the advantages for these sensors are significant for shops. Not only do they allow technicians to cover 99% of vehicles with only one part, but they also provide numerous benefits such as sensor ID cloning, future vehicle coverage and reprogramming capabilities.

Related Articles

But all these great benefits come with a small “price”: Technicians need to “program” the sensor with a communication protocol (ideally prior to installation) to make the sensor communicate with a specific make, model and year of vehicle. The programming process needs to be done with a compatible TPMS programming tool. But what is a “compatible programming tool,” you might ask?

There is no sensor brand that can be programmed by all tools. And there is no tool brand that can program all sensors. Since programmable sensors need to be used in conjunction with a TPMS programming tool, shops need a cost-efficient and reliable TPMS tool and sensor programs. As shop owners continue to explore their options for programmable sensor partners, they are often offered locked programming tool and sensor bundles. Locked programming tools generally allow the buyer to get a TPMS tool for a fraction of the price, but it also limits a tool to program only one sensor brand. For example, “Brand A” tools can only program “Brand A” sensors.

What can go wrong, you might ask?

Well, imagine this: a shop is replacing a TPMS sensor on vehicle XYZ, but sensor from “Brand A” normally used by the shop doesn’t cover this specific vehicle. Then, the shop orders a sensor from “Brand B” only to realize that sensor (“Brand B”) is not compatible with tool from “Brand A”.

What can you do?

  • Before ordering a new sensor, check if your current tool is unlocked. An unlocked tool will display a list of sensor brands after you’ve selected a vehicle make, model and year in the “programming” menu. Don’t forget you might have other tools that you haven’t been using recently. Often those tools are fully functional and only require a software update.
  • If you currently have a locked TPMS tool, ask if there are any options to unlock it. You may not realize many of these locked tools can be unlocked at a fair price. Giving you sensor freedom and giving those tools purpose!
  • Do your homework and select the sensor brand that offers the coverage your shop needs.
  • Depending on the types of vehicles you service, you might need a sensor with specific coverage. Programmable sensor companies generally claim 99% coverage, but somehow, there are different methods to get to that 99%. Does it include all vehicles in operation (VIO)? Does it include vehicles with Indirect TPMS? Does it include vehicles not targeted by legislation? Do your research.
  • Once you have found your TPMS sensor partner of choice, make sure you ask about the tool compatibility. There are various “unlocked” tools on the market, they have the capability to program different sensor brands, giving you the flexibility to program other sensor brands if needed without investing in a new tool each time.

Programmable sensors are a fantastic option for simplifying TPMS service and programming tools don’t have to be complicated. You don’t need to have five different tools to program five different sensor brands. Ultimately, you just need to find a programmable TPMS sensor partner that covers the vehicles makes you generally service (preferably single SKU) and a compatible unlocked programming tool that gives you more flexibility. Any coverage gaps you might have can then be covered by OE replacement TPMS sensors that don’t require programming. And best is to find a brand that can supply both those OE replacement sensors and programmable sensors!

You May Also Like

TPMS-campaign
TPMS-Talk-Motorcycles-1400
TPMS-Retrofit---Classic-Car-Lot-1400
TPMS Stock
TPMS

Check TPMS, Save on Fuel for Your Next Road Trip

Discover the benefits of TPMS for enhancing safety, fuel efficiency and peace of mind during long road trips.

Avatar
By Yanick Leduc
Published:
TPMS-relearn

Tire pressure monitoring systems are all about safety. Properly inflated tires maximize stability, handling and braking distance of your vehicle. However, there's another perk to communicate to your customers that shouldn’t be overlooked - fuel savings!

Imagine riding a bicycle with flat tires or pushing a car with under inflated ones. It requires significantly more effort, right? Well, the same applies to your engine. Under inflated tires make your engine work harder, resulting in increased fuel consumption. Additionally, they cause premature wear to tires and the vehicle’s suspension.

Read Full Article

More TPMS Posts
Tire Mounted Sensors: The Future of Intelligent Tire Sensing

Tire-mounted sensors offer expanded capabilities for TPMS technology advancement.

By Jacki Lutz
Tire-Mounted-Sensor
Four Must-Knows for TPMS Service

Above all else, follow these four important steps for effective TPMS service.

By Jacki Lutz
TPMS-must-knows
Check These Things When a Vehicle Comes in for TPMS Service

By performing these checks, you can avoid any misunderstandings that can lead to less than premium service.

By Jacki Lutz
TPMS Tire Life
Do Airless Tires Mean TPMS is a Thing of the Past?

Collecting data from tires won’t go away if the air does.

By Jacki Lutz
Airless-Michelin-uptis_volt_5

Other Posts

Why you should recommend a ‘tune-up’ to your customers

Because of automated systems, many people overlook the basic maintenance that’s still required to keep vehicles running smoothly.

By Christian Hinton
Hydraulic suspension bushing replacement tips

Hydraulic suspension bushings were developed in response to customer demands for smoother, quieter and better-handling vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-bushing
Consumer understanding is key to success in the all-weather tire segment

Tire dealers need to properly understand consumer needs based on driving habits and performance preferences.

By Denise Koeth
Nokian-Tyres-Remedy-WR-G5-tread-1400
How organizers of the first T.I.R.E. Summit plan to bridge technology with tire industry needs

The T.I.R.E. Summit will place an emphasis on technology, insights, regulations, and engagement in the industry.

By Tire Review Staff
WT-anyline-1400