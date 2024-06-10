 Three facts about modern electric power steering

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Garage Studio

Three facts about modern electric power steering

EPS has enabled key vehicle advancements like stop/start systems, hybrids and advanced driver assistance features or ADAS.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:

For over 20 years, electric power steering or EPS has been a solution first adopted in smaller cars but now is the “go-to” steering assist technology for trucks, large sedans and EVs. EPS has enabled key vehicle advancements like stop/start systems, hybrids and advanced driver assistance features or ADAS. Let’s explore three important facts about the evolution of modern EPS systems.

Related Articles

EPS has also seen significant improvements over the years. Early systems often overheated during extended parking maneuvers, and many drivers disliked the altered steering feel. Modern systems, however, have been refined to the point where they can even steer the vehicle autonomously.

The biggest change has been in the electric power steering control module’s connection with the vehicle.

Fact number one – the EPS control module is part of the vehicle’s Hi-speed CAN bus, communicating with modules like the engine control unit, ABS and body control module. This integration allows the sharing of data like vehicle speed, steering angle and engine operation between systems. The EPS can even work with stability control to apply brakes and steer the vehicle. The shared data can solve mechanical problems like torque steer experienced by front-wheel-drive vehicles and even pulls due to road crown or misaligned toe.

Fact number two – EPS systems can’t be fixed simply by replacing parts. The rack and module can be very expensive to replace, and steering angle and torque sensors are difficult to swap due to their location on the steering column.

The best diagnostic approach is to examine the inputs, codes and network using a scan tool before conducting a physical inspection of the components. It’s important to review the data from the sensors to ensure they are not providing the wrong information. Additionally, check the other modules on the CAN bus to confirm they are communicating. Missing data, such as vehicle speed or yaw, can cause the system to enter a fail-safe mode.

Fact number three – EPS systems use a brushless electric motor, powered by a 9- to 16-volt signal, to move in both directions. A rotational sensor determines the motor’s position. If the module is replaced or the toe adjusted, the steering system’s end stops must be relearned to prevent overextension, in addition to calibrating the steering angle sensor.

The motor can be attached to the steering rack or column, with many modern vehicles having it mounted to the base of the steering gear on the rack. It connects using a screw-like mechanism or a high-strength belt.

The motor is generally non-serviceable, with gear lash and belt tension set at the factory. Removing the motor may also void the core charge.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

You May Also Like

3633-Jindra-1400
3633-suzy-1400
3633-fraser-1400
EV-IQ-brakepads-1400
Garage Studio

SUV/CUV tires continue to grow and adapt

Ask the customer questions to learn their routine and the type of performance they look for in CUV or SUV tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
TR-Continental-SUV-and-CUV-tires-continue-to-grow-and-adapt

As a tire dealer or shop owner, I’m sure you’ve been on the front lines of the significant growth of the SUV/CUV market. I mean, take a look at your inventory, that’s probably a great indicator right there. With that being said, you’ve likely devoted time to training staff and chatting with customers about this segment, and for good reason – the SUV/CUV vehicle market continues to grow its share.

Read Full Article

More Garage Studio Posts
Four important scan tool components

Considering a scan tool should involve a review of the internal and external components that impact the unit’s performance and durability.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-Four-important-scan-tool-components
Preparing your shop to service larger-sized rims

While large rims may enhance the appearance and performance of customers’ vehicles, it poses challenges for your shop.

By Christian Hinton
Why you should recommend a ‘tune-up’ to your customers

Because of automated systems, many people overlook the basic maintenance that’s still required to keep vehicles running smoothly.

By Christian Hinton
Hydraulic suspension bushing replacement tips

Hydraulic suspension bushings were developed in response to customer demands for smoother, quieter and better-handling vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-bushing

Other Posts

Continental Tire to rebate customers up to $200 on qualifying tires

Qualifying tires include the ExtremeContact Sport02, ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus and more all-season touring tires.

By Christian Hinton
Understanding vehicle ‘qualifiers’ for accurate TPMS diagnostics

Some qualifiers are easy to identify by looking at the vehicle, but others can be a little more challenging.

By Yanick Leduc
TPMS-Sensor-Valve-Stem
AMN Drivetime with APSG’s Mike Mohler

For Mohler, it all began in Monroe, Louisiana, where he worked for his father, Ray.

By Tire Review Staff
Last-mile delivery demand continues to grow, boosting the tire market

Tire dealers are in an ideal position to grow their commercial business and increase profits.

By Denise Koeth
light-duty-last-mile-1400