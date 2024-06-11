 Sally Thomas taps into her tenacity to build on the success of her family's tire business

Johnny G & Friends

Today, Sally Thomas and her brother, Bryan, operate eight retail stores, two commercial locations, three wholesale distribution warehouses, a Mighty Auto Parts franchise, and an e-commerce business.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:

Sally Thomas is a second-generation tire dealer with ambition, grit, and heart for the tire industry. Her father, Paul, founded the business in 1981 out of the driveway of their family home, and he and his wife, Sandra, soon blossomed the company into a full-blown tire and service location in Asheboro, North Carolina.

Sally grew up working in the business but pursued a career in nursing before making her way back. In 2012, Sally, with her business-savvy, and her brother, Bryan, with his tire and service-know how, took over J.P. Thomas & Company, which had grown significantly into a multi-division corporation. They have since added several locations and have more than tripled their revenues over the past decade.

Today, they operate eight retail stores known as Thomas Tire & Automotive, two commercial locations, three wholesale distribution warehouses known as East Coast Tires, a Mighty Auto Parts franchise, and an e-commerce business. They are also distributors for Hunter Engineering, Challenger Lifts, Atlas Copco and CPS Products.

In this episode of Johnny g & Friends, presented by Firestone, Sally Thomas discusses with Johnny g:

  • The story of Sally’s parents starting their business (1:46);
  • Why Sally chose to work for the family business (2:39);
  • A valuable lesson Sally’s parents taught her (5:37);
  • Discussing the new headquarters building (8:06);
  • Sally describes how she and her brother have worked together to make the company what it is today (12:40);
  • The Mighty Auto Parts business (15:21);
  • What is the biggest challenge facing tire dealers today? (18:00);
  • Rapid fire questions (22:54).

For more episodes of Johnny g & Friends, presented by Firestone, click here. 

Do EVs require special brake pads?

Proper brake pad selection is crucial for EVs to ensure consistent stopping power and long pad life.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
Published:
Electric vehicles rely on regenerative braking to recharge their batteries and reduce wear on traditional brake pads, but they still require brake pad replacements every once in a while. Despite the efficiency of regenerative braking systems, factors like age, driving habits and environmental conditions can contribute to brake pad degradation over time.

How family and community ties compound the success of McMahon’s Best-One

With 13 locations and counting, McMahon has close-knit ties to the communities it serves and is elevating professionalism in the tire industry.

By David Sickels
Bridgestone Golf CEO Dan Murphy shares what links tires to teeing up Tiger Woods – PART II

In Part II of this interview, Dan talks about how tire tread patterns have influenced golf ball design, and vice versa.

By David Sickels
Bridgestone Golf CEO Dan Murphy shares what links tires to teeing up Tiger Woods – PART I

In Part I of this interview, Dan discusses successfully bridging the worlds of tires and golf balls into one premium branding experience.

By David Sickels
The legacy lives on: Andrew Firestone’s journey from reality TV star to entrepreneur

Andrew’s sharp business acumen has been heavily influenced by family and his deep appreciation for his great-grandfather’s work developing the Bridgestone-Firestone company and brands.

By David Sickels
SUV/CUV tires continue to grow and adapt

Ask the customer questions to learn their routine and the type of performance they look for in CUV or SUV tires.

By Christian Hinton
Understanding vehicle ‘qualifiers’ for accurate TPMS diagnostics

Some qualifiers are easy to identify by looking at the vehicle, but others can be a little more challenging.

By Yanick Leduc
AMN Drivetime with APSG’s Mike Mohler

For Mohler, it all began in Monroe, Louisiana, where he worked for his father, Ray.

By Tire Review Staff
Four important scan tool components

Considering a scan tool should involve a review of the internal and external components that impact the unit’s performance and durability.

By Christian Hinton
