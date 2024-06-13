 Important tips for wheel bearing service

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Garage Studio

Important tips for wheel bearing service

Complaints like exhaust leaks to tire balance issues to vague statements like "it just doesn't sound right" may mean bad wheel bearings.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:

As technicians, noise complaints are among the toughest challenges you deal with. To accurately assess the issue, you likely ask customers detailed questions like – is the noise present when the car is stationary or moving? Does it change when cornering or under different loads? Is it a growl, squeak, groan or rattle? Wheel bearing noise is one of the toughest issues for customers to describe, often developing so gradually that they may not notice it until it’s pointed out during an unrelated road test. Complaints ranging from exhaust leaks to tire balance issues to vague statements like “it just doesn’t sound right” may be bad wheel bearings. In this video, let’s discuss some important steps to remember when servicing wheel bearings.

Related Articles

When dealing with a noise complaint, take the time to test-drive the car with the customer.

During the test drive, observe how the sound changes with the load around corners; an increase in noise usually indicates a failing bearing. If there’s no change, it might suggest another issue that just sounds like a wheel-bearing problem.

If doubt still exists after the test drive, put the vehicle on a lift and use a stethoscope to locate the issue.

Exercise caution with protective boots on ball joints and tie rod ends, as well as with the threads. Similarly, handle ABS sensors carefully. It may be best to leave them in place and disconnect them from the harness if stuck. Always maintain caution, and remember to envision reassembling the job as you dismantle it. If you’re unfamiliar with a particular vehicle, there’s no shame in taking pictures on your phone to make sure everything goes back in the right spot, even if you’re a pro.

When it comes to removal, always remove the wheel speed sensor first to avoid damaging it during CV axle removal. When replacing bearing hub assemblies in aluminum knuckles, consider heating the knuckle for easier removal. Alternatively, an air hammer can help break up corrosion in the bore. The key is to turn the hub unit in the bore to break up the corrosion.

For most front-wheel-drive vehicles, separating the ball joint or unbolting the control arm may be necessary to push out the drive axle. Removal of the sway bar link may also be required on some platforms.

As for installation, start by cleaning the knuckle and bore for the bearing. Consider coating the hub unit’s contact surfaces with the knuckle for easier future replacements. Installing bearings incorrectly can lead to issues with the wheel speed sensor due to interference with the dust shield.

Avoid using an impact wrench for installation, as it can damage threads and CV joints. Always use a torque wrench as recommended by OEMs and bearing manufacturers and use a new axle nut for each installation to prevent potential failures.

Many hub units for FWD applications include a new hub nut; use it and torque it to specifications with a torque wrench. After repairs, clear any ABS codes and perform a short test drive to ensure the problem is resolved and there are no ABS light illuminations or bearing noises.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

You May Also Like

3633-Phaelona bradley
3633-Randy john
Club 3633

How Patti Jindra’s love of learning gives her tire shop the edge

Patti has made a career out of a commitment to professional development and to doing the best for the customer.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:
3633-Jindra-1400

Spend an hour talking about the tire industry with Patti Jindra, owner of Quality Tire Service in Johnsburg, Illinois, and chances are you’ll walk away with 120 new ideas on how to improve your business (I hope you’re a fast note-taker).

Though there is certainly a level of added challenge in this industry being a female shop owner, Patti uses her blend of sharp business acumen, high standards, and an incredible thirst for knowledge to elevate her business to the highest levels of service and professionalism in her market.

Read Full Article

More Garage Studio Posts
SUV/CUV tires continue to grow and adapt

Ask the customer questions to learn their routine and the type of performance they look for in CUV or SUV tires.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-SUV-and-CUV-tires-continue-to-grow-and-adapt
Four important scan tool components

Considering a scan tool should involve a review of the internal and external components that impact the unit’s performance and durability.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-Four-important-scan-tool-components
Preparing your shop to service larger-sized rims

While large rims may enhance the appearance and performance of customers’ vehicles, it poses challenges for your shop.

By Christian Hinton
Why you should recommend a ‘tune-up’ to your customers

Because of automated systems, many people overlook the basic maintenance that’s still required to keep vehicles running smoothly.

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

Continental equips the Chevrolet Traverse with OE tires from its CrossContact series

Continental received worldwide original equipment (OE) approval for the CrossContact LX 20 in 20 and 22 inch sizes.

By Christian Hinton
Continental_PP_Crosscontact-lx20
Suzy Darter reflects on decades of breaking barriers and setting standards

Suzy saw a multitude of successes in the tire industry by avoiding distractions and doing right by the customer.

By David Sickels
3633-suzy-1400
A dedication to mentorship and support makes Cole Fraser shine in the tire industry

The Black’s Tire regional manager has a reputation for making those around him excel in everything they do.

By David Sickels
3633-fraser-1400
Do EVs require special brake pads?

Proper brake pad selection is crucial for EVs to ensure consistent stopping power and long pad life.

By Tire Review Staff
EV-IQ-brakepads-1400