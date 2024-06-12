Sonic Tools USA offers tools to beat back the technician shortage

How long have we been talking about the technician shortage now? Too long. It’s been an issue for nearly every shop owner I’ve ever spoken to and seems to have taken hold of the industry around the time Moses was handed the 10 Commandments. We know better by now that there’s no magic bullet out there to stop this boss monster, but there must be better ways to chip away at its life bar.

Andrew Coccari, VP of sales and marketing at Sonic Tools USA, says his company has a solution that has proven to be a great tool to battle this beast.

“When you provide the tools and give them a pathway to earn those tools as their own … it leads to a much happier, more rewarding life at the shop if you’re a technician,” says Coccari. “And, we have the data to prove that it actually makes it more productive as well.”

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, Coccari delves into the causes of the technician shortage and offers some novel solutions to address the need for help around the country, such as modernizing the work environment to attract younger technicians.

