 Sonic Tools USA offers tools to beat back the technician shortage

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
What's Treading

Sonic Tools USA offers tools to beat back the technician shortage

Andrew Coccari, VP of Sales and Marketing at Sonic Tools USA, delves into the causes of the technician shortage and offers some novel solutions to address the need for help around the country.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:

How long have we been talking about the technician shortage now? Too long. It’s been an issue for nearly every shop owner I’ve ever spoken to and seems to have taken hold of the industry around the time Moses was handed the 10 Commandments. We know better by now that there’s no magic bullet out there to stop this boss monster, but there must be better ways to chip away at its life bar.

Related Articles

Andrew Coccari, VP of sales and marketing at Sonic Tools USA, says his company has a solution that has proven to be a great tool to battle this beast.

“When you provide the tools and give them a pathway to earn those tools as their own … it leads to a much happier, more rewarding life at the shop if you’re a technician,” says Coccari. “And, we have the data to prove that it actually makes it more productive as well.”

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, Coccari delves into the causes of the technician shortage and offers some novel solutions to address the need for help around the country, such as modernizing the work environment to attract younger technicians.

Want more What’s Treading? Click here.

You May Also Like

3633-Phaelona bradley
3633-Randy john
3633-Jindra-1400
Club 3633

Suzy Darter reflects on decades of breaking barriers and setting standards

Suzy saw a multitude of successes in the tire industry by avoiding distractions and doing right by the customer.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:
3633-suzy-1400

Suzy Darter is one of those shop owners who you can’t believe isn’t yet a household name. Name an attribute typical of a successful businesswoman and Darter likely has it in spades. Her pioneering spirit, fearless resilience, and faith in mentorship throughout her career make her an inspiration to anyone hoping to grow their business – in the tire industry or otherwise.

Read Full Article

More What's Treading Posts
How organizers of the first T.I.R.E. Summit plan to bridge technology with tire industry needs

The T.I.R.E. Summit will place an emphasis on technology, insights, regulations, and engagement in the industry.

By Tire Review Staff
WT-anyline-1400
How Cosmo Tires fuels growth through authentic connections

Gain insights into how Cosmo Tires plans to expand its footprint and its engagement with consumers and partners.

By David Sickels
WT-YT-tgi-cosmo-tires-1400
MatraX Tyres on navigating the diverse needs of the U.S. marketplace

We talk about how MatraX Tyres is adapting its products for U.S. customers and the challenges associated with U.S. distribution.

By David Sickels
WT-YT-matraXtire-1400
Continental Tire’s lessons learned from over 120 years of retreading

John Cox, head of retread truck tires Americas, discusses retread market trends in 2024 and the importance of tire dealers advising their fleet customers on the benefits of retreading.

By David Sickels
WT-YT-Continental-Retread-1400

Other Posts

A dedication to mentorship and support makes Cole Fraser shine in the tire industry

The Black’s Tire regional manager has a reputation for making those around him excel in everything they do.

By David Sickels
3633-fraser-1400
Do EVs require special brake pads?

Proper brake pad selection is crucial for EVs to ensure consistent stopping power and long pad life.

By Tire Review Staff
EV-IQ-brakepads-1400
SUV/CUV tires continue to grow and adapt

Ask the customer questions to learn their routine and the type of performance they look for in CUV or SUV tires.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-SUV-and-CUV-tires-continue-to-grow-and-adapt
Understanding vehicle ‘qualifiers’ for accurate TPMS diagnostics

Some qualifiers are easy to identify by looking at the vehicle, but others can be a little more challenging.

By Yanick Leduc
TPMS-Sensor-Valve-Stem