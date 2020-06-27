Club 3633: Lauren Miller

It’s one thing to set a vision for the future, but the challenge is to make it come to life. At American Tire Distributors , Lauren Miller is the women making both happen.

Click Here to Read More

Miller is vice president of strategy and business development for ATD. Along with her enterprising eight-person-team, she’s tasked with leveraging data and consumer trends to set a vision for how ATD can best serve retailers, manufacturers and consumers three to five years into the future.

“It’s an interesting space, and there’s a lot changing in the tire industry right now,” she says. “I love that even though the tire industry is centuries old, we’re always looking for new ways to improve the tire-buying experience and supply chain efficiencies.”

Life circumstances brought Miller to seek out an opportunity with ATD in 2018—the same year she got married, bought a new car (Tesla Model 3) and climbed Denali, the highest mountain in North America. Previously, she worked in various managerial roles with John Deere in the Midwest, overseeing projects for the company’s intelligent solutions group as well as delivering precision ag solutions for its customers in Latin America.

What attracted her to ATD—and her then-position as director of strategy and transformation—was the company’s willingness to innovate and collaborative spirit. Since then, she’s been promoted to her current role, where she and her team spend time studying the industry at a macro and micro level to understand how it’s evolving for retailers and consumers and what role a distributor like ATD can play in it.

“We know that e-commerce is impacting everything that you and I buy today, and that’s been a lot slower to happen in our industry, but what we’re trying to understand is what that’s going to look like in the next three to five years and what some of the unlocks are as to how consumers will interact and how we can make that more seamless for customers [retailers] as a distributor.”

Another part of Miller’s job is identifying and fostering partnerships across the tire ecosystem to help ATD better serve its customers.

“What we try to do is share the insights from the research we do with our partners so they can understand what consumers are looking for and, together, we collectively talk about how we can do a better job to serve those needs,” she says.