 ATD Honored with the 2023 Seal Business Sustainability Award

News

American Tire Distributors said it was awarded the Seal Award for its tire recycling initiatives.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
American Tire Distributors (ATD) was named a winner of the 2023 Seal Business Sustainability Award for Environmental Initiatives. The 2023 Seal Business Sustainability Awards honors companies with sustainable business practices. Each year, the Seal Awards recognize the 50 most sustainable companies in the world and the most impactful and innovative environmental Initiatives.

“We are honored to be recognized as a leader in sustainable initiatives,” said Stuart Schuette, president and CEO. “We are proud to continue the work we’re doing with the tire recycling initiative.”

ATD said it was awarded this distinction because of its commitment to sustainable practices. In 2022, it created a new tire recycling initiative to collect scrap tires from retailers. It picks up the scrap tires when new tires are delivered, and then delivers the scraps to be recycled. This service was created to address retailers’ obstacle of getting reliable, environmentally friendly scrap tire pickup from scrap tire haulers.

ATD says its tire recycling service reduces overall greenhouse gases (GHG) in the ecosystem by utilizing delivery trucks to backhaul the scrap tires to recyclers. After collecting the tire scraps, they are routed to be recycled, lowering GHG while providing material for new products.

The SEAL Sustainability Awards awards cover four distinct sustainability categories, including: Environmental Initiatives, Sustainable Products, Sustainable Services and Sustainable Innovations. The 2023 SEAL Sustainability Award honorees ranged from well-recognized brands (like Cisco, Disney, GE, Honeywell, Kroger, Mastercard, Procter & Gamble, Samsung, Southwest Airlines, T-Mobile, and Under Armour) to high-growth start-ups and scale-ups.

