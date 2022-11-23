fbpx
Connect with us
Car-Care-Giveaway-1400

News

Chapel Hill Tire Accepting Nominations For Car Care Giveaway

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Chapel Hill Tire says it is accepting nominations for its 12 Days Of Kindness car care giveaway.

Advertisement

“We would like to express our gratitude by providing 12 worthy people with up to $1,000 in free car care,” says Marc Pons, co-owner of Chapel Hill Tire.

Chapel Hill says it will accept nominations on Thursday, Nov. 24. Recipients will be chosen and contacted between Nov. 25-29. The company says it will announce one recipient daily from Dec. 11-22, via its Facebook page, YouTube channel and website.

Chapel Hill says it selects recipients from a group of people nominated by members of the Triangle community. “It could be a church volunteer, teacher, or maybe a neighbor who is always there when someone needs a hand,” says Pons.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Nexen Tire Nabs Two IDEA Design Awards for its Concept Tires

News: Bridgestone Raises $2.3 Million for United Way Nashville

News: ATD Donates $1.5 Million to Gary Sinise Foundation

News: MEMA Announces Plan to Position Organization for Future

Advertisement

on

Chapel Hill Tire Accepting Nominations For Car Care Giveaway

on

Nexen Tire Renews Anaheim Ducks Partnership

on

IMR Releases Study on the American Perception of Trade Jobs

on

Auto Care Association Promotes New VP of Standards and Digital
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

Service: ABS Diagnostics: Mechanical Problems and Testing

Service: Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

Tires: Michelin Launches Defender 2 Tires for CUVs and Passenger Cars

TPMS: Five Common Mistakes that Make TPMS Unprofitable

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Voxx Products

Voxx Products
Phone: 310-783-1613Fax: 310-783-1623
320 Maple Ave., Torrance CA 90503
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Striped-car-SEMA-2022-south hall Striped-car-SEMA-2022-south hall

News

Gallery: Sights from the 2022 SEMA Show
Toyo-Tires-Treadpass Toyo-Tires-Treadpass

News

Toyo Tire’s Treadpass Returns to SEMA with 28 Unique Vehicles, Art Installation
Toyo-Open-Country-RT-Trail-SEMA-2022 Toyo-Open-Country-RT-Trail-SEMA-2022

News

New Tires & Service Products We Saw at SEMA & AAPEX
Maxxis VICTRA SPORT EV SEMA new product winner Maxxis VICTRA SPORT EV SEMA new product winner

News

SEMA Announces New Product Award Winners
Connect
Tire Review Magazine