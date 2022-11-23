Chapel Hill Tire Accepting Nominations For Car Care Giveaway

Chapel Hill Tire says it is accepting nominations for its 12 Days Of Kindness car care giveaway.

“We would like to express our gratitude by providing 12 worthy people with up to $1,000 in free car care,” says Marc Pons, co-owner of Chapel Hill Tire.

Chapel Hill says it will accept nominations on Thursday, Nov. 24. Recipients will be chosen and contacted between Nov. 25-29. The company says it will announce one recipient daily from Dec. 11-22, via its Facebook page, YouTube channel and website.

Chapel Hill says it selects recipients from a group of people nominated by members of the Triangle community. “It could be a church volunteer, teacher, or maybe a neighbor who is always there when someone needs a hand,” says Pons.