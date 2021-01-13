Connect with us
Bridgestone Invests in New Canadian Distribution Center

Bridgestone says the investment, estimated at $48 million, will increase the company’s agility to serve Canadian tire dealers and customers.
Tire Review Staff

on

Bridgestone Canada, Inc.‘s new warehouse has opened in Ancaster, Ontario.

Bridgestone says the investment, estimated at $48 million, will increase the company’s agility to serve Canadian tire dealers and customers. With its strategic location, the new distribution center will enable the company to reduce transportation costs and shorten time-to-market of its products to meet customer demands in Eastern Canada, Bridgestone says.

The new warehouse has a maximum storage capacity of 570,000 tires.

This investment builds upon the 2018 announcement by Bridgestone about the construction of an automated warehouse at its Canadian passenger and light truck tire manufacturing facility in Joliette, Québec.

