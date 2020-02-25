Connect with us

BodyShop Business to Hold Event Addressing Technician Shortage

Tire Review‘s sister publication, BodyShop Business, is inviting the entire collision industry to attend an event sponsored by the Women’s Industry Network (WIN): “2020 Research Results, Collision Repair Hiring Trends and Opportunities.”

The event will be held Wednesday, March 11 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Babcox Media, 3550 Embassy Parkway, Fairlawn, Ohio (15 minutes south of Cleveland and north of Akron). The event is free for WIN members; $10 for non-members. All proceeds go to the WIN Scholarship Fund. Refreshments will be served.

In 2016, I-CAR estimated that at least 56,000 body shop jobs were unfilled at the nation’s 34,000 collision repair facilities. BodyShop Business trying to help solve the tech shortage.

BodyShop Business will present results from an in-depth, nationwide study, sponsored by WIN, that will lend some insight into:

  • Why techs are choosing a collision repair career;
  • What the priorities are when it comes to working in the PBE industry;
  • What the industry’s key strengths and weaknesses are;
  • Why women in collision repair are becoming a significant presence.

There will be a discussion panel featuring:

  • BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl
  • WIN Chair Cheryl Boswell
  • BodyShop Business Managing Editor Aime Szymanski
  • Babcox Media Audience Insights Manager Bruce Kratofil
  • Plus, learn about WIN – its features, advantages and benefits – and why membership may help your career.

To register, click here.

BodyShop Business to Hold Event Addressing Technician Shortage

Connect