 Bartec Announces Tool Software Update

News

Bartec USA says the new software allows technicians to test the battery status of TPMS sensors on the vehicle.

By Christian Hinton
Bartec-TPMS

Bartec USA announced a recent software update to some of its tools, which tackles the issue of TPMS sensor battery condition. In a new software release for the Tech550Pro, the TECH600Pro and the TechRITEPro TPMS tools, the new software allows the technician to test the battery status of TPMS sensors on the vehicle.

Bartec says in a typical scenario its tools can first be used to identify which wheel position has generated the fault condition. With the latest software, the technician can then test the condition of the TPMS sensors in the other wheel positions. When the warning light has been generated by a low battery in one sensor, other TPMS sensors fitted to the vehicle may have the same issue. The customer can be shown the test results and avoid a return visit by changing out other sensors which are likely to fail in the near future.

The company said the latest software release version 65.1 is now available for download on the Tech300Pro, Tech500 and Tech400Pro tools, software version 5.1 for the Tech550Pro, the Tech600Pro, and the TechRITEpro and version 9.2 for the TPMS Desktop.

