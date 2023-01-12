AMN Drivetime Welcomes Aftermarket Veteran Dave Caracci

In this latest episode of AMN Drivetime, Babcox CEO Bill Babcox sits down with Dave Caracci, longtime aftermarket veteran who currently serves as executive director of the Automotive Sales Council. While he racked up a stellar career as an aftermarket sales professional, Caracci has many skills he has cultivated over his long and successful career. Dave is a guy that can wield a wrench as deftly as he can a sales pitch.

From a young age, Caracci had his eyes on the end goal. He said he decided in the seventh grade that he was going to become a sports car racer. And so he did.

Caracci began his journey in the industry studying to be a diesel mechanic at a trade school. From there, he began building race engines and became fully immersed in the racing world. Eventually, his career in racing led to a job in sales and the rest is a very colorful and exciting history that you don’t want to miss.

During the podcast, Bill and Dave talk about:

02:49 The transition from racing to sales

05:42 Getting a “Business Degree” at the School of Life

13:48: The secret sauce to success in the aftermarket

22:31 Why Dave says this is the money business, NOT the auto parts business

24:30 Dave’s devotion to volunteering in the aftermarket

28:48 Tales from the road – both racing and business

40:44 Dave’s other passion – sailing

43:45 The ever-popular Lightning Round

AMN Drivetime is sponsored by Litens.