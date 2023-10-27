Aisin Unveils Hybrid Battery Program at AAPEX

Aisin announced it will introduce its first-ever hybrid battery at the 2023 AAPEX Show in Las Vegas, Oct. 31-Nov. 2, Booth #A4657. The announcement was made by Dwayne Bates, vice president, Aisin World of America, aftermarket division.

“We’re excited about this new venture and confident that we’ll be able to assist thousands of hybrid vehicle owners who may encounter low performance and low fuel economy due to battery degradation and loss of battery capacity,” Bates said. “When a battery is recycled, it comes back like new and helps to provide optimum vehicle performance.”

Bates added that Aisin’s new program will initially be introduced and evaluated in Southern California for a period of six months. He said he anticipates a successful launch with the goal of a nationwide roll out in 2024 and the initial trial is scheduled to begin in November 2023.

Aisin said its remanufactured batteries are meticulously crafted to meet OEM specifications, added Bates. Each module undergoes an array of tests, and is remanufactured to meet the standards set by the U.S. Department of Energy, the Society of Automotive Engineers and the U.S. Advanced Battery Consortium Testing Standards.

Though the market may widen to other vehicle brands, Aisin said its remanufactured hybrid batteries will initially be sold to qualified installers and technicians for the repair of Toyota Prius vehicles.