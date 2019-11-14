3 Things You Need to Know About Snow Chains and Alternative Traction Devices

Snow and ice-covered roads can be difficult and often dangerous to navigate. Here’s what you need to know about snow chains and alternative traction devices (ATDs) in order to drive prepared this winter.

1. Snow chains and ATDs help increase traction and safety over the road.

Snow chains and ATDs aren’t a replacement for winter tires, but they do offer an effective way to navigate snowy and icy roads by providing more traction than a tire could on its own.

2. Snow chains and ATDs are required by law in some states.

The use of a traction device like snow chains or a tire sock is so important in some states that they’re required by law. Between Sept. 1 and May 31 almost every state has some type of chain regulations, and those regulations are almost all different.

If you’re traveling through snow-prone areas, familiarize yourself with the chain laws of every state through which you plan to travel. States can also change laws as they see fit or in the case of an emergency, so pay attention to road signs and local radio to keep up with any spur of the moment updates in state chain statutes.

No matter where your route takes you, failure to abide by that states’ chain regulations can mean fines from $50 to $500 and can impact your CSA scores as well. Some of those regulations mandate you carry chains, even if you don’t plan on using them.

3. Snow chains and ATDs vary by size and application.

Snow chains and alternative traction devices help increase tire grip and safety on wintry roadways—when selected for the right application and installed and utilized properly. This makes selecting the right snow chains or ATD for your tires crucial. All traction devices, including snow chains, are fitted by tire size and vary per application, so it’s important to work with a trusted provider that can help you choose the most effective traction devices for your truck.

Drive prepared this winter, with all of the snow chains and winter accessories you need from TA Truck Service. Talk to one of our TIA and ASE-certified technicians who can help you select the right set of chains for your vehicle. From Lo Pros and 11Rs to Super Single, Wide Base and more, we carry a wide selection of chains, accessories and tire socks at over 60 locations. We also stock the equipment needed to install chains, plus cross-link replacements and chain pliers to make repairs.