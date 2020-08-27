2020 U.S. Regional Tire Fitments: PLT by Region

This section provides the top five replacement tire fitments in the passenger car and light truck segments within the five regions of the United States with data provided by the Fitment Group .

Click Here to Read More

This data can be used by dealers as a guide to regional tire preferences to help them fine-tune their inventory to best meet their customers’ needs. The No. 1 replacement passenger tire size in the U.S. in 2019 was 225/65R17, according to data from the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association. The No. 1 replacement light truck tire size was LT 265/70R17, USTMA reported.

Click here to view the 2020 U.S. Regional Tire Fitments: Passenger & Light Truck by Region in the August Tire Review digital edition.