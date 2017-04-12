RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels Signs 29-Unit Franchise Deal

RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels continues its expansion throughout the U.S. with a new 29-unit franchise agreement. The deal will expand the dealership’s presence to Nebraska and Iowa – and further expand its presence in Kansas.

The franchise deal with Geron Vail and Tim Daniel of Daniel Vail Investments, will bring an additional 10 locations to Kansas and 16 locations between Nebraska and Iowa.

“We look forward to bringing RNR’s affordable pay-as-you-go tires and custom wheels to the people of Nebraska and Iowa and continuing the brands growth throughout Kansas,” said Daniel. “This agreement is a representation of the commitment our team has to providing premium tires and custom wheels to a growing market.”

The recent agreement continues RNR’s growth through franchise agreements. Founded in 2000, RNR has grown to almost 100 locations in 22 states, with 26 of those locations being operated by franchisees.

“Our unique business model, innovative training platforms, and premier service have driven RNR to become the dominant brand for affordable, convenient and quality tires and custom wheels,” said Larry Sutton, founder and president of RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels. “The ongoing trust and determination our franchise owners have committed to our brand has truly been the foundation of our explosive growth over the past year.”