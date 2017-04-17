News/Firestone Ag
April 17, 2017

Firestone Ag Honored with Leadership Award

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Bridgestone Americas Inc.’s Firestone Ag business received top honors for its leadership and management practices from the Iowa Recognition for Performance Excellence (IRPE). This is the fifth year IRPE has recognized Firestone Ag.

“This outstanding achievement is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with innovative, durable products, manufactured at a world-class operation,” said Tony Orlando, president of Firestone Ag. “We are on a journey of continuous improvement, and this award proves we are optimizing our operations and getting better year after year.”

Based in Des Moines, Iowa, Firestone Ag is the first and only business with manufacturing operations in Iowa to be awarded the Gold Leadership Award.

The IRPE is administered by the Iowa Quality Center and honors organizations that meet the following areas: leadership, strategic planning, customer relationships, data and knowledge management, workforce training and operations.

 

