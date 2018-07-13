Corghi Introduces Its Largest, Heavy-Duty Tire Changer in the U.S. Market



Corghi is introducing what it calls the biggest, heavy-duty tire changer in the world to its U.S. market.

The HD1800 Hydrus heavy-duty tire changer will work on mining, forestry and agricultural wheels and tires up to 118 inches and 6,600 pounds. The first installation of the 5-foot 2-inch tire changer will take place at Twin Valley Tire in Milbank, South Dakota on July 25. Twin Valley is one of the largest distributors of agricultural tires in the Midwest.

For more information about the HD1800 Hydrus, visit www.corghi.com.