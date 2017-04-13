Brake Parts Inc. Earns NAPA Award

Brake Parts Inc. (BPI) received a NAPA Partnership Award during the annual NAPA Vendor Summit.

“We are extremely honored to have received the NAPA Partnership Award from one of our most valuable and long-standing business partners,” said David Overbeeke, president and CEO of Brake Parts Inc. “This award is a testament to the open communication, mutual support and respect that our core BPI/NAPA team have for each other. It has allowed them to work successfully together on key initiatives that helped drive market share growth. Looking forward, we will continue to be a proactive partner with NAPA to ensure they remain competitive in the industry.”