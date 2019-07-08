Ohio’s Unsafe Used Tire Law Now in Effect

A new law that prevents the installation of unsafe used tires took effect this month in Ohio.

According to the Tire Industry Association (TIA), the new law, which was endorsed by U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) and the Ohio Tire and Automotive Association, adds an additional layer of consumer protections by penalizing retailers that knowingly install unsafe used tires. Ohio law already allows law enforcement to ticket motorists who drive on tires exhibiting specific unsafe conditions.

The enactment of this law makes Ohio the third state to prohibit the installation of unsafe used tires with specific criteria, including tires with:



Less than 2/32-in. tread depth

Damage exposing the reinforcing plies of the tire, including cuts, cracks, punctures or scrapes

Damage not repaired to industry standards

Damage to the inner liner or indication of internal separation, such as bulges or local areas of irregular tread wear indicating possible tread or belt separation.

According to the TIA, maintaining proper tire pressure, periodically rotating and balancing tires according to the vehicle manufacturer’s recommendations (typically every 5,000-7,500 miles) and regularly inspecting tires can help prevent irregular and premature tire wear and keep consumer safe, especially during the summer travel season.