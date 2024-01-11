Liberty Tire Recycling acquires two Florida tire companies

Liberty Tire Recycling has expanded its presence in Florida with the acquisition of two central Florida tire companies, Empire Tire of Edgewater in Orlando and McGee Tire in Apopka. The addition of these two businesses enhances Liberty’s operations in the state’s central region.

Empire Tire of Edgewater is recognized as the largest scrap tire collector in the Orlando area, and McGee Tire is a notable player in Orlando’s route collection business, according to Liberty Tire Recycling. The acquisition of these companies, both with experience in the Central Florida scrap tire market, aims to bolster Liberty’s tire collection and recycling capabilities, it said. Empire Tire & Wheel retail stores will continue operating under their existing ownership.

Liberty Tire Recycling, a tire collection, processing and manufacturing company in North America, collects tires from over 36,700 retail locations and operates 54 processing facilities in the United States and western Canada. In the past decade, Liberty said it has collected over 1.56 billion tires and continues to seek new recycling partnerships.

Through its recycling initiatives, Liberty converts end-of-life tires into a variety of products for commercial and retail applications. The company said it produces over 100 recycled rubber products available at more than 10,000 retail and commercial locations across North America, including major home improvement retailers.