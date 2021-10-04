When you take a look around at the tire service equipment in your shop, you may see the name of the company that Johnny g’s next guest represents. The one that he credits for imprinting the tire industry in his heart. That company is Hunter Engineering , and the guest that’s been part of its team for over 25 years is none other than John Zentz, the company’s senior vice president of global sales.

Johnny g first met Zentz at a retirement party for Dick Johnson, chairman and CEO of American Tire Distributors. Through industry events, golf outings and the mutual friends they’ve made along the way, the two have solidified a bond over the industry they love.

Zentz first started in the automotive industry selling engine diagnostic equipment in the mid-80s and then made his way into tire service and has stayed ever since. Now, he’s a familiar face in the industry and has become a staunch advocate for the automotive aftermarket and the independent tire dealer.