Connect with us

People

ATD Names New Chief Legal Officer

Tire Review Staff

on

American Tire Distributors (ATD) has named Carol Genis, formerly with Twentieth Century Fox Television, as its new chief legal officer and general counsel executive.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Genis brings more than 25 years of experience in managing legal and business affairs, corporate transactions, mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, financings, operations, compliance, corporate governance matters, intellectual property and complex litigation for public and privately held companies across a range of industries.

Genis has experience in distribution, licensing, data and privacy, employment, joint ventures, strategic alliances, and general corporate matters. In her new role, Genis will report to Stuart Schuette, American Tire Distributors president and chief executive officer.

At Twentieth Century Fox Television, where Genis served as executive vice president, legal affairs, she managed the legal department and was responsible for all legal matters regarding the studio.

Prior to joining Fox, Genis was an equity partner at global law firm K&L Gates, where she specialized in complex commercial litigation, media, entertainment and intellectual property law.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

People: Dave Crawford to Lead Tire Discounters Franchise Program

People: Toyo Tires President, CEO Roy Bromfield to Retire

People: Continental CEO Degenhart Resigns for Health Reasons

People: TECH Tire Repairs Hires New N.A. Marketing Director

Advertisement

on

ATD Names New Chief Legal Officer

on

Akebono Adds New Eastern Reg. Sales Mgr. of Aftermarket

on

SRNA Announces Four Executive Promotions

on

Pirelli Adds Race Car Driver to Support R&D, Testing Team
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists
Contact: Michael DunlapPhone: 800-518-3040Phone: 770-903-1236Fax: 770-903-1237
3100 Medlock Bridge Rd., Ste. 305, Norcross GA 30071
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Business Operations

Proud to Be a Tire Dealer: Bill Simon

Business Operations

Dealer Profile: Kevin Davis

People

Proud to Be a Tire Dealer: Marc Yount

People

Proud to Be a Tire Dealer: John Zisser
Connect