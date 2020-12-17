ATD Names New Chief Legal Officer

American Tire Distributors (ATD) has named Carol Genis, formerly with Twentieth Century Fox Television, as its new chief legal officer and general counsel executive.

Click Here to Read More

Genis brings more than 25 years of experience in managing legal and business affairs, corporate transactions, mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, financings, operations, compliance, corporate governance matters, intellectual property and complex litigation for public and privately held companies across a range of industries.

Genis has experience in distribution, licensing, data and privacy, employment, joint ventures, strategic alliances, and general corporate matters. In her new role, Genis will report to Stuart Schuette, American Tire Distributors president and chief executive officer.

At Twentieth Century Fox Television, where Genis served as executive vice president, legal affairs, she managed the legal department and was responsible for all legal matters regarding the studio.

Prior to joining Fox, Genis was an equity partner at global law firm K&L Gates, where she specialized in complex commercial litigation, media, entertainment and intellectual property law.