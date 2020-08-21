2020 Tire Review Dealer Study: Pandemic Breakout

In this section, we detail the impact of the economic shutdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic on dealers’ business operations, specifically the number of days they were open, how many hours per week, whether they had to reduce staffing levels and how they shifted gears to change their business model and innovate to serve customers better.

Click Here to Read More

You’ll also get a glimpse of the pandemic’s effect on their service and tire sales and what vehicle services dealer respondents predicted will be most in demand over the next few months.

Click here to view the 2020 Dealer Study Pandemic Breakout in the August Tire Review digital edition.