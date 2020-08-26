2020 Auto Industry At-a-Glance: Key Market Indicators

In this section of the Tire Review Sourcebook, we present big picture data that sheds light on the opportunities for tire replacements and vehicle service on a robust U.S. vehicle population comprised of 289.9 million registered motor vehicles in 2020 (up from 286.8 million in 2019), according to the Auto Care Association’s Auto Care Factbook.

Pair that with a light vehicle average age that’s at an all-time high of 11.9 years, and it’s the perfect landscape for your dealership to capitalize on necessary and overlooked maintenance, especially as our industry rebounds from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, helping drive your profitability with every vehicle service or tire replacement performed.

