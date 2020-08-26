Connect with us
Key-Market-Indicators-Sourcebook

Business Operations

2020 Auto Industry At-a-Glance: Key Market Indicators

We present big picture data that sheds light on the opportunities for tire replacements and vehicle service on the U.S. vehicle population.
Tire Review Staff

In this section of the Tire Review Sourcebook, we present big picture data that sheds light on the opportunities for tire replacements and vehicle service on a robust U.S. vehicle population comprised of 289.9 million registered motor vehicles in 2020 (up from 286.8 million in 2019), according to the Auto Care Association’s Auto Care Factbook.

Pair that with a light vehicle average age that’s at an all-time high of 11.9 years, and it’s the perfect landscape for your dealership to capitalize on necessary and overlooked maintenance, especially as our industry rebounds from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, helping drive your profitability with every vehicle service or tire replacement performed.

Click here to view the 2020 Auto Industry At-a-Glance: Key Market Indicators in the August Tire Review digital edition.

2020 Auto Industry At-a-Glance: Key Market Indicators

2020 Tire Review Dealer Study: Commercial Operations

2020 Tire Review Brand Study: Passenger Tires

2020 Tire Review Dealer Study: Pandemic Breakout
