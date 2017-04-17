Pennsylvania Legislation Proposes Safety Inspections Include Recall Searches

A bill presented in the Pennsylvania House (HB 1182) has proposed Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) recall searches should be included during vehicle safety inspections.

If passed, HB 1182 would allow inspection agents to find an outstanding recall on a particular vehicle, and then be required to notify the owner of the vehicle of the recall. The recall notice would not necessitate failure of a vehicle to pass inspection in the state, which currently requires an annual vehicle safety inspection.

The new Pennsylvania bill is part of a larger package of automotive consumer protection bills, including HB 1119 – which requires dealerships that sell used vehicles to inform customers of unperformed manufacturer recall work.