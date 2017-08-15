Mitchell 1 Recognizes Outstanding Student

Travis Krueger from Beaverton, Mich., was named the 2017 Mitchell 1 Automotive Technology Outstanding Student during the 44th annual North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT).

Each year, Mitchell 1 recognizes one U.S. or Canadian student for outstanding achievement in automotive technology and auto shop repair scholastics. Krueger received a $2,500 scholarship, a check for $500 and roundtrip airfare and accommodations for himself and a guest to attend the NACAT conference.

“Mitchell 1 is proud to recognize Travis Krueger for his outstanding achievement and dedication to pursuing educational excellence in the automotive technology field,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director at Mitchell 1. “With his drive and enthusiasm for auto diagnostics and repair, we know he will one day accomplish his dreams.”

Krueger will attend Baker College – Auto Diesel Institute in Owosso, Mich., in the fall of 2017. After he completes his education, he would like to work for an ASE Certified repair shop, with the dream of operating his own automotive service facility in the future.