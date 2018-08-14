Brake Parts Inc Expands Eastern Distribution Center

Brake Parts Inc (BPI) has expanded its Eastern distribution center in Hazelton, Pennsylvania, by more than 200,000-square-feet, to meet the growing customer demand across all of its BPI product categories.

“With the rapid double-digit growth of our Eastern U.S. customer base, we are pleased to announce that we have completed construction and have installed the racking in our Hazelton distribution center. We are nearly complete with the move-in process and will continue to provide the world-class service and industry-leading fill rates that customers expect from Brake Parts Inc,” said David Overbeeke, president and CEO of BPI.

The Hazelton Eastern distribution center will service all BPI East Coast customers, including private label and customers of the flagship Raybestos brand, providing them with timely and accurate order fill rates, BPI says.

The company made significant investments in its state-of-the-art Oracle and warehouse management systems (WMS) throughout its entire distribution system. The system delivers full visibility to various stages of the distribution process, enhances the customer experience by providing access to up-to-the-minute inventory levels, optimizes turn times and supports a 24- to 48-hour order fill time.

“Our 568,000-square-foot facility has 160 full-time employees that achieved 95 percent order fill rate performance in 2017. The expansion of our Hazelton facility will enhance order turn by making BPI even more efficient in picking, packing and shipping, allowing us to serve our East Coast customers even