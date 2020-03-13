Yokohama Tire’s ADVAN Apex Wins iF Design Award

Click Here to Read More

The Apex, which won in iF Design’s product category, was developed for the North American market, the company says. The Y-rated Apex is available in 44 sizes, ranging from 17- to 20-inch fitments. The Apex, which also won a 2020 SEMA Best New Tire runner-up award, includes a 25,000-mile limited tread warranty (12,500-mile on staggered fitments).

The company says the Apex offers enhanced wet and dry performance and is appropriate for a wide range of sports cars, high-end performance vehicles and American muscle cars.

The iF Design award is given to organizations that demonstrate a commitment to design and outstanding service. Yokohama earned its award for criteria that included:

Degree of innovation and elaboration

Functionality, value and usability

Aesthetic and emotional appeal

Social responsibility and production efficiency

Positioning in terms of brand fit and target fit group

The Apex is also part of a promotion Yokohama is conducting. From now through March 31, consumers can earn $100 in the form of a Yokohama Visa Prepaid card or a Visa Virtual Account after purchasing a set of four Apex tires. Details of the promotion can be found at https://yokohamatire.com/promotions.