Yokohama Tire’s ADVAN Apex Wins iF Design Award

on

Yokohama Tire’s ultra-high performance (UHP) tire, the Advan Apex, has earned a 2020 iF Design award.

Yokohama-Tire-ADVAN-Apex

The Apex, which won in iF Design’s product category, was developed for the North American market, the company says. The Y-rated Apex is available in 44 sizes, ranging from 17- to 20-inch fitments. The Apex, which also won a 2020 SEMA Best New Tire runner-up award, includes a 25,000-mile limited tread warranty (12,500-mile on staggered fitments).

The company says the Apex offers enhanced wet and dry performance and is appropriate for a wide range of sports cars, high-end performance vehicles and American muscle cars.

The iF Design award is given to organizations that demonstrate a commitment to design and outstanding service. Yokohama earned its award for criteria that included:

  • Degree of innovation and elaboration
  • Functionality, value and usability
  • Aesthetic and emotional appeal
  • Social responsibility and production efficiency
  • Positioning in terms of brand fit and target fit group

The Apex is also part of a promotion Yokohama is conducting. From now through March 31, consumers can earn $100 in the form of a Yokohama Visa Prepaid card or a Visa Virtual Account after purchasing a set of four Apex tires. Details of the promotion can be found at https://yokohamatire.com/promotions.

