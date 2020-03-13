Yokohama Tire’s ADVAN Apex Wins iF Design Award

Yokohama Tire’s ultra-high performance (UHP) tire, the Advan Apex, has earned a 2020 iF Design award.
The Apex, which won in iF Design’s product category, was developed for the North American market, the company says. The Y-rated Apex is available in 44 sizes, ranging from 17- to 20-inch fitments. The Apex, which also won a 2020 SEMA Best New Tire runner-up award, includes a 25,000-mile limited tread warranty (12,500-mile on staggered fitments).
The company says the Apex offers enhanced wet and dry performance and is appropriate for a wide range of sports cars, high-end performance vehicles and American muscle cars.
The iF Design award is given to organizations that demonstrate a commitment to design and outstanding service. Yokohama earned its award for criteria that included:
- Degree of innovation and elaboration
- Functionality, value and usability
- Aesthetic and emotional appeal
- Social responsibility and production efficiency
- Positioning in terms of brand fit and target fit group
The Apex is also part of a promotion Yokohama is conducting. From now through March 31, consumers can earn $100 in the form of a Yokohama Visa Prepaid card or a Visa Virtual Account after purchasing a set of four Apex tires. Details of the promotion can be found at https://yokohamatire.com/promotions.