Charging-for-TPMS-Service

Like any other product or service, charging for a TPMS service can be a bit of a science. You really want to consider three things: the product(s) you want to offer, the service(s) you want to provide, and depending on the answers to those two questions, your brand positioning in the market.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Let’s dive into these! The Products You Offer Most customers probably don’t know one TPMS brand from another. They probably don’t care which sensor you use. What they do care about is if they’re going to drive away and have the TPMS light turn on again soon because of a faulty product or service. Costing them another visit to your shop. Do you want to offer a premium product or value-type offering, or both? Providing the option might make sense depending on your target customer. Since TPMS is installed in most vehicles these days, having a range of options can help fit different customer situations. For example, someone with an older vehicle that they don’t plan to have for the long term vs. someone with a newer vehicle that is more willing to invest in better quality parts. These are two very different customers with different goals. Decide what makes sense for your market and the customers that come into your shop daily.

Advertisement

The Services You Provide Similar to how you decide which product to offer, you also have a lot of options when it comes to TPMS service and whether you want to offer different levels. You can also coordinate the option levels with different products. Are you offering one all-inclusive premium service, or do you want to give your customers the option of a more affordable service option as well? A premium service could include: Initial diagnostics and DTC report print-out;

Performing relearn procedures;

Changing out all service kits to prevent slow air leaks. You can also get creative and consider discounts for changing all 4 (or 5) sensors when one low sensor battery is present.

Advertisement

Your Brand Positioning As with most pricing and charging decisions, it all starts with answering a few basic branding questions about who your target customers are, what kind of reputation you want in the market and what your competition is up to. It ends with discovering what kind of returns you want or need from your TPMS program. When done properly, TPMS service has proven to be a huge profit-builder time and time again. The biggest mistake shops make is not treating it as a full program but rather as just a line item on the menu board. Up-to-date training and high-quality products are keys to keeping your costs down and profits up, regardless of how you position yourself in the market with the products and services you provide.

Advertisement