Hunter, Reynolds and Reynolds Reveal Equipment Integration

Hunter Engineering and Reynolds and Reynolds have revealed their new inspection equipment integration.

According to Hunter and Reynolds and Reynolds, automotive dealers will now have a greater opportunity to drive more alignment and tire sales through instant access to data from Hunter’s Quick Check Drive autonomous inspection system.

Hunter says once a vehicle passes through Quick Check Drive, each vehicle inspection is automatically transmitted to the Reynolds ERA dealership management system. With this integration, the data will be accessible to both dealer personnel and the vehicle owner.

Hunter says that recommended services are automatically added to the work order for service advisors. The alignment and tire condition will also be automatically documented in the multipoint inspection for technicians. This automation saves time and reduces the learning curve, helping ease the pressures of the widespread labor shortage.