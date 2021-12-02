Connect with us

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

Dealer Focus: Wiygul Automotive Clinic

When things got rocky at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wiygul family made the call to “take care of the people who have taken care of us for 45 years.”
Danielle Hess

on

If you ask Zack Wiygul, the success of his family’s 45-year-old company is due to its strong senior management team, dedicated sales force and talented team of technicians who show up for work every day—which is why when things got rocky at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wiygul family made the call to “take care of the people who have taken care of us for 45 years,”  says Zack, vice president of Wiygul Automotive Clinic

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“Eighteen months ago, when the world fell apart, we had a decision to make as a family,”  he continues. “Standing on our 45-year foundation, we relied on our core values and made the decision to guarantee our workforce, providing predictable stability for our team.”

This decision has allowed the Alexandria, Virginia-based company, which has eight auto service and repair shops in the Washington, D.C., metro area, to not only maintain its workforce, but allowed it to grow and add many new employees over the last 18 months, Zack explains. The recent results of this decision are record sales. 

Advertisement

Innovation Meets Old-School Values

You have to have strong guiding principles in place to make difficult decisions during difficult times, Zack says, adding that he likes to think of his family business as a modern business that has stayed true to its old-fashioned principles. Some of those key principles include thinking about the team, honoring commitments and doing what’s best for the customer.

Before his grandparents, Sue and Oscar Wiygul, opened the first Wiygul Automotive Clinic shop in Alexandria in 1976, Zack says his great grandfather started the family tradition of success in the automotive industry as a Ford dealer over 60 years ago in Fulton, Mississippi. He had a simple operating creed: “Never lie, cheat or steal, ever,” Zack says. Today, Wiygul Automotive Clinic has locations in Virginia and Maryland with plans to keep growing.

Wiygul Automotive Clinic has eight auto service and repair shops in the Washington, D.C, metro area.

Growth, Operational Goals

When asked about his goals for the business going forward from an operational perspective, Zack revisits that people piece of Wiygul Automotive Clinic. He emphasizes the importance of the professional Wiygul staff and how the company has taken specific actions to create a good working environment for them.

These actions include adding positions that allow the business to operationally manage and control policies and procedures, introducing creative compensation packages and a strong benefits package, Zack says. These efforts have helped Wiygul Automotive Clinic retain employees while also attracting top talent locally.

Advertisement

 “It’s also helped us train from within,” he says. “We’ve revamped our training program, and we have crops of general service technicians that are becoming ASE-certified techs. Our team helps us home-grow the next generation of automotive service/repair professionals.”

Wiygul Automotive Clinic also pays for employee training and education, Zack says. The business invests in its people for any sort of training as it pertains to the automotive industry. 

“We understand what got us here, and so it’s very simple: Our goal is to create the greatest work environment possible for our team,” Zack adds.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer: Dealer Focus: Steve Leffler, Suburban Tire

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer: Dealer Focus: Bobby Little, Rice Farmers Coop

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer: Dealer Focus: Kyle and Shannon Rockhill, Rock’s 54 Tire & Oil

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer: Dealer Focus: Bryan Weber, Weber Automotive

Advertisement

on

Dealer Focus: Wiygul Automotive Clinic

on

Tire Lady's Rainbow Tire Fueled by Happy Customers, Staff

on

Fairfield Tire & Service Keeps Honesty Top of Mind

on

Wonderland Tire CEO Runs Business on Grandfather's Values
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Service: Goodyear Updates Purchase Options for CheckPoint Devices

Commercial Tires: Hercules Tires Launches Two New Strong Guard Truck Tires

Passenger/Light Truck: Hankook Tire Reveals New R/T Dynapro XT, AT2 Xtreme Tires

TPMS: Torque and TPMS: What Technicians Need to Know

Tires: Falken Tire Plans Three New Product Launches for 2022

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Forming Relationships To Better Your Business With John Boyle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

WISDOM-WIN SHIPPING CO.,LTD.

Contact: Andy RodrigoPhone: +86 135 3768 4599Fax: +86 755 26582407
RM408 YONGCHUN COMMERCIAL BUILDING ,SONGGANG BLV ,SONGGANG ST,BAOAN,, SHENZHEN GUANGDONG 518000
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
Tire Review Magazine