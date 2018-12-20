Business Lessons from the Big Screen: Staff Picks

STAFF PICKS

While we were asking our friends in the tire industry about the movie quotes that inspire them, the Tire Review staff came up with some ideas of their own. These are the movies that inspire them:

“I guess it comes down to a simple choice, really. Get busy living or get busy dying.”

Andy Dufresne, “Shawshank Redemption”

“Personally, to get busy living is a call to action, a reminder to do what’s hard or different or challenging. While it’s tempting to focus on the way things used to be and cling to what once was, that’s a sure way to get busy dying. Whether it’s waking up early to work out, or saying yes to an invitation when I’d rather stay home, or taking on a new adventure, this mantra reminds me to just squeeze the pulp out of each day.”

Patti Hoying, editor, Tire Review

“Nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward; how much you can take and keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done!”

Rocky Balboa, “Rocky Balboa”

“Nobody escapes adversity in life. Sometimes, no matter how hard you try, life is going to get a shot in. The thing that elevates successful people is how they react to being hit. They take that shot and keep on going, knowing that the next punch is coming.”

Dean Martin, publisher, Tire Review

“The Dude abides.”

Jeffery “The Dude” Lebowski, “The Big Lebowski”

Let’s be honest, The Dude probably wouldn’t make a great business owner. He’s perhaps the laziest man in Los Angeles County, which would put him in the running for the laziest in the world. But the guy knows when to go with the flow, and when to take action. If you don’t see it that way, that’s, like, you’re opinion, man. Obviously, you’re not a golfer.

Michael Ingram, managing editor, Tire Review

“_____”

Lt. Frank Bullitt, “Bullitt”

“In the 1968 movie “Bullit,” there is a famous car chase that is 10:53 long with zero dialog or a soundtrack. It has been called the greatest car chase of all time. Having Steve McQueen talking or a rock and roll soundtrack would have ruined the entire scene. The same is true for business. Often a shop or business will try to stuff too many features into a product or service that it diminishes the core offering. In some cases, the employees are too focused on executing the features and they lose site of the customer’s core needs.”

Andrew Markel, director of content, Babcox Media

“Buddy the Elf. What’s your favorite color?”

Buddy the Elf, “Elf”

“When I think of this quote, it reminds me of some great advice I received in journalism school: never be afraid to ask a question – even if it’s something as basic as this – to get the information you need. For tire dealers, this means that you must engage with your customers and ask questions to fully understand the problem they’re having with their vehicle and how best you can serve them.”

Madeleine Winer, senior editor, Tire Review

“If you focus on what you left behind, you will never be able to see what lies ahead.”

Chef Gusteau, “Ratatouille”

“Chef Gusteau may have said these words to a displaced rat, but the message rings true in life and in business. Whether by choice or by chance, if you’re facing a radical change or a new direction you’ll find yourself on the right track much sooner by focusing on the task ahead, rather than reminiscing about the way it’s always been done.”

Denise Koeth, senior contributing editor, Tire Review