Business Lessons from the Big Screen: Questionable Advice

Questionable Advice

Not all great movie quotes will help improve your business. In our research, we came across some famous lines that, well, did not make our list.

On Customer Service

“You’ll get nothing and like it.”

– Judge Smails, “Caddyshack”

“Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn.”

– Rhett Butler, “Gone With the Wind”

On Marketing

“This sticker is dangerous and inconvenient, but I do love Fig Newtons.”

– Ricky Bobby, “Talladega Nights”

“But you have heard of me.”

– Captain Jack Sparrow, “Pirates of the Carribean: Curse of the Black Pearl”

On Customer Data

“A census taker once tried to test me. I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti.”

– Hannibal Lecter, “The Silence of the Lambs”

On Employee Healthcare

“Fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through life, son.”

– Dean Wormer, “Animal House”

On Family in the Workplace

“Nobody puts Baby in a corner.”

– Johnny Castle, “Dirty Dancing”

On Crisis Management

“My advice to you is to start drinking heavily.”

– Bluto, “Animal House”

On Vehicle Technology

“The way I see it, if you’re gonna build a time machine into a car, why not do it with some style?!”

– Dr. Emmett Brown, “Back to the Future”



On Competition

“I drink your milkshake. I drink it up.”

– Daniel Plainview, “There Will Be Blood”