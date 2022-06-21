Why A&M Auto Service Specializes in European Cars & SUVs￼

Click Here to Read More

Family owned and operated, A&M Auto Service specializes in servicing European cars and SUVs. Silverstein explains he comes from a family that did not come from a lot of money. He shared that he learned from an early age if he wanted something, you had to work for it.

“I absolutely believe in his infinite wisdom, that the good Lord gives everybody gifts. Some people are good athletes, some people are good musicians, some people are good with language and math. I always had the ability to understand how things work,” Silverstein said.

When explaining the start of his career in the industry, Silverstein says he grew up with a love for aviation. When his father told him he would match him dollar for dollar to take flying lessons, Silverstein had to find a way to make money quick, and the only way he knew how to make money was by fixing things. Silverstein paid his way through college by fixing cars and ultimately landed a flying gig with a major airline.