Auto Pros on The Road Continues Visit to Quarter Mile Muscle

In this Auto Pros On The Road episode, Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham continue their visit to Quarter Mile Muscle in Mooresville, NC.

In Part Two, sponsored by Fram, shop owner Bryan Klitz, explains that he started working on classic cars in Michigan with his father and grandfather – but explains they weren’t classics at the time, merely daily drivers.

His path led him to the construction trades in Montana and Colorado, and he began collecting the now-vintage vehicles of his youth. He says he found few shops that were capable of upgrading the cars to his expectations or able to complete the jobs without scratching or otherwise damaging his prizes.

“I decided when I got into this that I would treat these cars like they were my cars,” Klitz says. “We’re very careful; we use the best car covers and fender covers; all my guys are neat and clean, even when they’re pulling engines. It’s all about treating the cars like they should be treated.”