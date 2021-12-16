Connect with us
Auto Pros On The Road: Byrne’s Garage, New Albany, IN

Auto Pros on the Road is a video series that presents the Babcox Media team on location. Sponsored by Autolite.
In Episode 3 of Auto Pros On The Road, the team visits Dawn Byrne, owner of Byrne’s Garage in New Albany, IN. A second generation shop owner, Dawn literally grew up in the shop she now owns. Her father built the first garage in 1973 and she joined full time in 1993.

Byrne’s Garage LLC specializes in the complete maintenance and repair of all foreign and domestic vehicles for private and commercial customers, including local government fleets. The shop is a full-service repair facility utilizing the latest diagnostic equipment and computerized repair manuals to ensure each vehicle is maintained and repaired to the latest factory specifications.

The shop has ASE-certified technicians fully trained in every aspect of repair who regularly work together on difficult vehicle diagnoses. They operate like a well-oiled machine, Dawn Byrne says – or better yet, as a family. She says she is proud of her benefits and pay for her employees and treats them with respect, recognizing that each of them also has a life outside of the shop. “I can’t do it without my team.”

For more information, visit Byrne’s Garage LLC. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

Auto Pros On the Road is a new original video series that will showcase stories of automotive aftermarket service professionals. Throughout the series, viewers will follow the Auto Pros into repair shops as they speak with shop owners and technicians about their challenges, their stories and their values. This series is brought to you by ShopOwner, in collaboration with our sister brand TechShop – Equipment, Tools & Supplies.

New episodes will be available monthly.

