Auto Pros on the Road

Babcox Media’s Auto Pros on the Road Visits Byrne’s Garage

Auto Pros on the Road puts the Babcox Media team on location in shops across the USA. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.
Babcox Media’s Auto Pros On the Road is a new original video series that will showcase stories of automotive aftermarket service professionals. Throughout the series, viewers will follow the Auto Pros into repair shops as they speak with shop owners and technicians about their challenges, their stories and their values.

Click Here to Read More
In this episode, our auto pros go on the road to visit Dawn Byrne, owner of Byrne’s Garage in New Albany, IN. A second-generation shop owner, Dawn literally grew up in the shop she now owns. Her father built the first garage in 1973 and she joined full time in 1993.

Byrne’s Garage LLC specializes in the complete maintenance and repair of all foreign and domestic vehicles for private and commercial customers, including local government fleets. The shop is a full-service repair facility utilizing the latest diagnostic equipment and computerized repair manuals to ensure each vehicle is maintained and repaired to the latest factory specifications.

Dawn typically works up front, greeting customers and answering questions. “If we fix it like it’s our own, they keep coming back,” she says.

The shop has ASE-certified technicians fully trained in every aspect of repair who regularly work together on difficult vehicle diagnoses. They operate like a well-oiled machine, Dawn Byrne says – or better yet, as a family. She says she is proud of her benefits and pay for her employees and treats them with respect, recognizing that each of them also has a life outside of the shop. “I can’t do it without my team.”

This series is brought to you by Tire Review sister brand ShopOwner, in collaboration with our other sister brand TechShop – Equipment, Tools & Supplies. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

Babcox Media's Auto Pros on the Road Visits Byrne's Garage

AUTO PROS ON THE ROAD TAVEL TO FLEET DOC, LEXINGTON, KY
