Connect with us
Advertisement

Auto Pros on the Road

Take a Deep Dive into Engine Building with Concord Engines

Tire Review Staff

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Auto Pros on the Road puts the Babcox Media team on location in shops across the USA. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.
Advertisement

While tire dealers tip their hat on quality customer care, undercar expertise and knowing all aspects of tire sizing and service, other automotive shops are focused on one part of the car. And for engine builders, an engine’s power, speed and performance are what define their success. In this episode of Auto Pros On The Road, get an inside look at how a custom engine shop operates with Babcox Media’s Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham. This round, the two visit Tony Paladino, owner of Concord Engines in Kannapolis, NC.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Concord Engines specializes in engine rebuilding and custom engines for residents of Kannapolis, Concord, China Grove, Davidson, Mooresville, Statesville, Charlotte, Salisbury, Lexington and the surrounding areas in North Carolina. A member of AERA Engine Builders Association, Paladino’s shop has been serving the Kannapolis area since 2014.

Paladino explains that he began his career at age 15 when he bought a junkyard Mopar 440 engine to breathe new life into his underperforming Chrysler. A local machine shop rebuilt his motor and Paladino was so intrigued by the process that he started learning the machining and rebuilding trade. Now, 30 years later, Paladino, his son A.J. and machinist Jennings Herman offer great service at a competitive price, Paladino says.

Tony talks about teardowns, tolerances and taking care of customers, and together, the Concord Engine team rebuilds a 2000 4.0L engine.

This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

Auto Pros On the Road is a new original video series that will showcase stories of automotive aftermarket service professionals. Throughout the series, viewers will follow the Auto Pros into repair shops as they speak with shop owners and technicians about their challenges, their stories and their values. This series is brought to you by ShopOwner, in collaboration with our sister brand TechShop – Equipment, Tools & Supplies, sister brands of Tire Review.

Advertisement

New episodes will be available monthly. Take a look at past episodes here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Auto Pros on the Road: AUTO PROS ON THE ROAD TAVEL TO FLEET DOC, LEXINGTON, KY

Advertisement

on

Take a Deep Dive into Engine Building with Concord Engines

on

Auto Pros on the Road Visits Turning Wrenches European Auto Repair

on

Auto Pros on the Road: Street & Strip Performance

on

Auto Pros On The Road: Byrne's Garage, New Albany, IN
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

Business Operations: Cultivating a Company Culture in Your Tire Business

Business Operations: Tire Industry Labor Shortage: Improve This to Keep Employees

Commercial Tires: Toyo Tires Introduces Heavy-Duty M325 Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Fleet Specialties/Tire Sentry

Fleet Specialties/Tire Sentry
Contact: Bill ShorePhone: 818-889-1716Phone: 800-350-3556Fax: 818-889-3982
31312 Via Colina, Ste. 107, Westlask Village CA 91360
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
Tire Review Magazine