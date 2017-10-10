Vipal Releases Bus Tread Test Results

Vipal Rubber, a Latin American retreading manufacturer, has released the results of several tests it carried out on urban buses in Spain with its DV-UM3 and VU100 treads.

The DV-UM3 tread was mounted on three urban bus models: a Scania N230 4×2, an articulated MAN NG323F 6×2 and a Volvo B270F 4×2. In each comparative test performed, the DV-UM3 tread was subjected to high abrasion and constant stop and go.

“Vipal’s expertise has allowed us to significantly improve the performance of our final customers’ urban buses,” said Fabrício Nedeff, Vipal’s commercial coordinator in Europe. “This is proven in the tests we have done with the company’s retreaders partners around the world. In the last years, we have been committed to prove the quality of our products and the benefits of retreading.”

The tests conducted with the Volvo B270F showed a 117% advantage for Vipal when compared to the market’s main competitor in km/mm, with 11.294 km/mm covered when using DV-UM3 and 5.195 km/mm for the other brand. In the projected kilometers, Vipal’s tread was 132% higher, registering 185.222 km against 80.003 of its competitor.

When the DV-UM3 tread was used on the Scania N230 urban bus, the km/mm obtained was 12.942 against 9.677 of its competitor brand, a 34% higher performance. In the projected kilometers, the tread registered 212.249 km against 153.864 km of its competitor, 38% higher in comparison. There was also a test on the MAN NG323F articulated urban bus that showed an advantage for Vipal of 6%: 3.220 km/mm from Vipal against 3.049 km/mm from its competitor, and 52.808 km from Vipal against 50.003 km from its competitor in the planned kilometer category.

The VU100 tread was tested on the MAN NL283F bus and took the forefront in the km/mm and projected km categories, being 12% higher in both tests.

Vipal’s performance evaluations seek to compare similar products applied in their intended segments and used in equal conditions, ensuring impartial results.