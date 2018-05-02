AWDA Challenge Raises $95,000 for University of the Aftermarket Foundation

Distributors and suppliers who participated in the most recent Automotive Warehouse Distributors Association (AWDA) Business and Education Conference accepted the AWDA Challenge and made a record-setting donation of $95,000 to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation.

The donation will be used to support the foundation’s scholarships and grants to help develop a strong, knowledgeable aftermarket workforce.

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Automotive Distribution Network, Automotive Parts Services Group, Federated Auto Parts and National Pronto Association contributed $25 for every one-on-one meeting held between their member distributors and vendor partners during the conference.

“Together these program groups donated more than half of the total raised by the AWDA Challenge, increasing their donations by over $10,000 over last year,” said Bob Egan, MAAP, chairman of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation. “We are extremely grateful to all distributors and suppliers who took the AWDA Challenge to ensure a solid future for the automotive aftermarket industry.”

Many supplier partners also participated in the AWDA Challenge, with 84 companies making an all-new five-year pledge.

These companies are:

ADVICS North America, Inc.

Akebono Brake Corporation, Amalie Oil Co.

AP Emissions Technologies

Autologue Computer Systems

BBB Industries

Blue Sage Software

Bostech

Centric Parts

CITGO Petroleum Corp.

Continental / VDO

Continental Contitech

Crowne Group, LLC

Dash4 Brake Products

Dayco Products, LLC

Delphi Product & Service Solutions

DENSO

DMS Systems Corp.

Dorman Products, DST – A Solera Company

Dupli-Color/Krylon/VHT

East Penn Mfg Co. Inc.

ErlingKlinger AG

EnerSys Batteries

Epicor Software

Exide Technologies

FCS Automotive Int., Inc.

FRAMGroup

Fuse5 Automotive Software

Gates Corporation, GB Remanufacturing, Inc.

GK Industries Ltd.,

Global Parts Distributors, LLC

GMB North America

Grote Industries,

Henkel (Loctite)

IAP/DuraGo

Idemitsu Lubricants America

Innova Telematics Solutions

Interstate Batteries

ISC Industries, Inc.

Johnson Controls

KYB Americas Corp.

Lisle Corporation,

MAHLE Aftermarket

MAM Software

MANN+HUMMEL

Mevotech LP

MotoRad of America

Moveras

NewTek Automotive USA

NGK Spark Plugs

NTN Bearing Corp. of America

Onix Automotive

OptiCat, LLC

OSC Automotive Products

Penray Inc.

Peterson Mfg.

Powerstop LLC

Premium Guard Inc.

Pro-King Automotive Products

Recochem Inc.

Remy Power Products

Robert Bosch LLC

Schaeffler Group USA Inc.

Schrader

Performance Sensors

SKF USA, Inc.,

Spectra Premium Industries

Standard Motor Products

Stant Corporation

Sunsong North America

Tenneco

The Timken Company

TYC/Genera Corp.

Undercar Express LLC

Unity Automotive

Uquality Automotive Products

Valeo

Service

Valvoline

Warren Distribution

WD-40 Company

Winhere Brake Parts

ZF Aftermarket

Supplier partners making a one-year pledge to support the AWDA Challenge are: