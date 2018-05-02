AWDA Challenge Raises $95,000 for University of the Aftermarket Foundation
Distributors and suppliers who participated in the most recent Automotive Warehouse Distributors Association (AWDA) Business and Education Conference accepted the AWDA Challenge and made a record-setting donation of $95,000 to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation.
The donation will be used to support the foundation’s scholarships and grants to help develop a strong, knowledgeable aftermarket workforce.
The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Automotive Distribution Network, Automotive Parts Services Group, Federated Auto Parts and National Pronto Association contributed $25 for every one-on-one meeting held between their member distributors and vendor partners during the conference.
“Together these program groups donated more than half of the total raised by the AWDA Challenge, increasing their donations by over $10,000 over last year,” said Bob Egan, MAAP, chairman of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation. “We are extremely grateful to all distributors and suppliers who took the AWDA Challenge to ensure a solid future for the automotive aftermarket industry.”
Many supplier partners also participated in the AWDA Challenge, with 84 companies making an all-new five-year pledge.
These companies are:
- ADVICS North America, Inc.
- Akebono Brake Corporation, Amalie Oil Co.
- AP Emissions Technologies
- Autologue Computer Systems
- BBB Industries
- Blue Sage Software
- Bostech
- Centric Parts
- CITGO Petroleum Corp.
- Continental / VDO
- Continental Contitech
- Crowne Group, LLC
- Dash4 Brake Products
- Dayco Products, LLC
- Delphi Product & Service Solutions
- DENSO
- DMS Systems Corp.
- Dorman Products, DST – A Solera Company
- Dupli-Color/Krylon/VHT
- East Penn Mfg Co. Inc.
- ErlingKlinger AG
- EnerSys Batteries
- Epicor Software
- Exide Technologies
- FCS Automotive Int., Inc.
- FRAMGroup
- Fuse5 Automotive Software
- Gates Corporation, GB Remanufacturing, Inc.
- GK Industries Ltd.,
- Global Parts Distributors, LLC
- GMB North America
- Grote Industries,
- Henkel (Loctite)
- IAP/DuraGo
- Idemitsu Lubricants America
- Innova Telematics Solutions
- Interstate Batteries
- ISC Industries, Inc.
- Johnson Controls
- KYB Americas Corp.
- Lisle Corporation,
- MAHLE Aftermarket
- MAM Software
- MANN+HUMMEL
- Mevotech LP
- MotoRad of America
- Moveras
- NewTek Automotive USA
- NGK Spark Plugs
- NTN Bearing Corp. of America
- Onix Automotive
- OptiCat, LLC
- OSC Automotive Products
- Penray Inc.
- Peterson Mfg.
- Powerstop LLC
- Premium Guard Inc.
- Pro-King Automotive Products
- Recochem Inc.
- Remy Power Products
- Robert Bosch LLC
- Schaeffler Group USA Inc.
- Schrader
- Performance Sensors
- SKF USA, Inc.,
- Spectra Premium Industries
- Standard Motor Products
- Stant Corporation
- Sunsong North America
- Tenneco
- The Timken Company
- TYC/Genera Corp.
- Undercar Express LLC
- Unity Automotive
- Uquality Automotive Products
- Valeo
- Service
- Valvoline
- Warren Distribution
- WD-40 Company
- Winhere Brake Parts
- ZF Aftermarket
Supplier partners making a one-year pledge to support the AWDA Challenge are:
- ACDelco
- A.I.T/TrakMotive
- AMS Automotive
- ASC Airtex Performance Pumps
- Dana Incorporated
- Elite EXTRA,
- Federal-Mogul Motorparts
- GCommerce Inc.
- Lumileds
- NewTek Automotive USA
- Plews & Edelmann
- UAC