February 6, 2018

Alliance Tire Americas Gets John Deere's Highest Supplier Rating

Alliance Tire Americas has been recognized for having the highest supplier rating from John Deere & Company.

The company was named partner-level supplier for 2017 in the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program. Alliance Tire Americas is a supplier of farm, OTR and industrial tires to John Deere’s operations in several locations.

Alliance was selected for its “recognition of its dedication to providing products and services of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement,” according to a press release.

Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence program are evaluated annually in several categories, including quality, cost management, delivery, technical support and wavelength, which is a measure of responsiveness. John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.

 

 

 

