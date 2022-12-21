Hankook Survey Reveals American Holiday Travel Statistics

Hankook has released the newest installment of its ongoing consumer survey. The company found that 53% of Americans plan to travel by car between now and the end of 2022, compared to 30% who plan to fly.

Cost is a key consideration for Americans who intend to travel more than in previous years. When deciding whether to fly or drive to a holiday destination this year, cost ranked as the highest consideration (63%, up from 52% in 2021). As a result of the rising cost of travel, one-in-five (20%) will put their travel plans on hold altogether. “The holiday travel season always brings busier roads, and that will be especially true this year as Americans seek to ease the impact of higher travel costs by driving,” said JJ Park, vice president of marketing at Hankook Tire America. “Traffic is inevitable, but fully preparing for a trip by ensuring that your vehicle is up to date on maintenance can help avoid any roadblocks that may hinder holiday plans.”

To prepare for a road trip, the Gauge found that drivers typically fill up the gas tank (53%), check their tires (46%), and check under the hood (39%). After several years of uncertainty and virtual gatherings, Hankook found Americans are eager to get together again. The biggest motivator for traveling this holiday season is seeing friends or family (43%). 28% of Americans seek rejuvenation, which includes having fun and relaxation. The Gauge found that Christmas remains the most popular holiday for travel, with 45% planning to do so. However, Hankook also found that younger generations are more likely to travel for major holidays than their older counterparts. 64% of Millennials will travel for Christmas, compared to 26% of Boomers.

