Hankook Subsidiary First Korean Prototype Company on KOSDAQ

Model Solution, a subsidiary of Hankook & Company, became the first Korean prototype company to be listed on the KOSDAQ (the NASDAQ’s Korean Equivalent), Hankook says. The company passed the preliminary examination of KOSDAQ listing requirements in July, followed by submitting a registration statement and forecasting demands from investors, both general and institutional.

Specifically, Model Solution says the demand forecast conducted on Sept. 19 and 20 recorded a high Founded in 1993, Model Solution is a total solution provider that serves product development from design to prototypes, Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining, and contract manufacturing for various sectors, including electronics, medical devices, consumer goods, robotics and the automotive field. Since being acquired by Hankook, Model Solution recorded an average operating profit margin of 14% through last year. The company accrued 61.1 billion KRW (roughly $43 million USD) in sales and had an operating profit of 8.9 billion KRW ($6.2 billion USD), a growth of 9.8% and 32.1% from 2020, respectively. The sales for the first half of this year logged 32.2 billion KRW ($22 million USD).

